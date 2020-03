SALEM, Oregon — Carla Ann (Dilcher) McCanna, 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 1, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. She was formely of Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Memorial Services for Carla will be held at 2 p.m. on March 13, at St. Joseph's Church in Salem. Colorful, Hawaiian-themed attire is suggested, as this was Carla's favorite vacation spot. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.