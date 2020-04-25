RUTLAND — Carol Ann (Wise) Hayman, 77, of Rutland, went to be with the Lord , Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, in Columbus, surrounded by family.

Born September 1, 1942 to the late Willie Jake and Sarah Margaret Farley Wise. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steven Ray Hayman; her grandson, Evan Ray Hayman; her sisters, Hilda Michael and Thelma Jean Danner.

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 61 years, Sidney Ray Hayman; four children, Rita Hayman, Trina Lee, Ryan Hayman and Robert (Lindsey) Hayman; three grandchildren, Amber Lee, Breanna (Damien) Spencer, and Chaisty (Nick) Featherston. She was blessed to have been able to meet her great grandchildren Isaiah Day, Hunter Day, Brayden Bartoe, Jasmine Featherston, Adalyn Featherston, and Kaiden Featherston. She is also survived by brother, Ronald (Joann) Wise.

She has been singing for the Lord since 1957 with the Country Hymntimers. She was also a member of the Common Grounds Church of Pomeroy. Carol was loved by everyone she ever meet, and she had a heart of gold. Her family was her world and she was their's.

Private services are Monday at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, with Dennis Moore officiating. Burial will be at Meigs Memory Gardens, Pomeroy. Public visitation will be Monday, April, 27, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences at birchfieldfuneralhome.com