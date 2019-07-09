Carol Easter

POINT PLEASANT — Carol Lee (Sleeth) Easter, 69, of Point Pleasant, formerly of Mason, passed away July 7, 2019 at home, following an extended illness.

She was born Feb. 2, 1950, in Fairmont, a daughter of the late Ercil Lewis and Betty Grace (Wade) Sleeth.

Carol was a member of the Fairview Bible Church in Letart and enjoyed spending time with her sisters and grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherry Edwards of Point Pleasant; son, Scott Edwards of Clifton; sisters, Becky Scarberry of Ripley, Janet Staats of Letart, Reta Hendrickson of Mason, and Cheryl Lake of Mason; four grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Per Carol's wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com.

Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from July 9 to July 10, 2019
