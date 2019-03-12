FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Carol "Morse" Faudree, 69, of Franklin, Tenn. passed away March 8, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph L. Morse and Mable "Smith" Morse.

Carol Faudree was a 1967 graduate of Point Pleasant High School. She received her bachelor's of arts degree and master's degree in early childhood education from Marshall University, and was a retired state of Ohio school teacher and principal for Lawrence County, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, George Oakley Faudree and a son, Paul Edward Faudree and his wife Elizabeth Dyan (Owsley) of Strongsville, Ohio. She is also survived by her brother, Stephen L. Morse and his wife Opal (Rose) of Point Pleasant.

Funeral arrangements are still incomplete and will be announced at a later date.