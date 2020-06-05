BEAVER, Pa. — Carol (Price) Hanson, age 66, of Beaver, Pa., and formerly of Point Pleasant, passed into the arms of her Lord, Wednesday night, June 3, 2020. She was born March 7, 1954, in New Martinsville, a daughter to the late James and Alma (Johnston) Price. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hanson; and brother and sister-in-law, Sonnie and Mary Price. Carol was a retired Speech/Language Pathologist, with the Mason County Board of Education. She was also a member of the First Church of God, before moving to Beaver, to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her daughters, Heather Pauley and Courtnie Norman, both of Beaver; grandson, Jason Norman, of Beaver; granddaughters, Isabella and Lillian Pauley and Charlize Frye, all of Beaver; sisters and brother-in-law, Judy Lively, of Trinity, Fla. and Donna and Gordon Loudin, of Port Orange, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews; and very special friend, who was like a sister, Sherry Miller.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Bob Patterson officiating. There will be no public visitation, but all are welcome to the graveside service. Crow-Hussell Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. You may offer condolences to the family by visiting: www.crowhussellfh.com