GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Carol E. "Bo" Patterson, 89, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed into the arms of our Lord, on Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020. He was born May 17, 1931, in Henderson, a son to the late John Howard and Mary Leon (Leport) Patterson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence, Earl, Marvin and Robert Patterson; step-son, Donald Owen's Jr.; and special nephew, Robert L. "Bobby" Patterson. Carol worked on the river for 44 years, for Island Creek, Amherst, Shearer's and American Electric Power River Transportation, as chief engineer, before retiring January 1, 1997. He attended the Church of Christ; graduated from Point Pleasant High School, class of 1950; was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Korea in 1952-1953. He was a member of the American Legion, Mason County post #23. He was a kind and generous person, who had a good sense of humor and was always there for his neighbors and friends. He enjoyed gardening and working on his engines. Carol is survived by his loving wife of over 36 years, Nada "Mickey" Patterson, whom he married September 12, 1983, at the United Methodist Church, in Pembroke, Va.; step-daughter, Donna Ryan, of Rosmond, Calif.; five step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; great-nephews, Pastor Bob and Adria Patterson, and Bryan and Emily Patterson, and from a previous marriage, Keith, Kent and Kurt Doss. In keeping with Carol's wishes, there will be no public services. Private interment will be held at Concord Cemetery, at a later time. Crow-Hussell Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care. You may offer condolences to his family by visiting: www.crowhussellfh.com.

Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
