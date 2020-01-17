PORTLAND — Carol M. Triplett, 80, of Portland died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at King's Daughters Hospital in Ashland, Kentucky.

Born April 23, 1939, in Long Bottom, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Harry Alfred and Garnet Faith Polk Hayman.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Mullins of Portland. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Triplett.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Bald Knob Cemetery.

