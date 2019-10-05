GROVE CITY — Carolyn Ann (Brown) Charles, age 81, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

She is predeceased by her parents, Milford Brown and Marcella Custer; husband, George Charles.

Carolyn is survived by daughters, Marcella Hoy, Carolyn (Rockie) Napier and Tammy Charles; grandchildren, Gabriel Hoy and Carmen (Josh) Williams and Jesse Brown, as well as many loving extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Meigs County Humane Society, 253 N 2nd Ave, Middleport, OH 45760 or any 'no kill' animal shelter. Services are entrusted to Newcomer Southwest Chapel, Grove City Ohio.