POINT PLEASANT — Carolyn Sue Enos, 77, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with her Lord Monday, May 11, 2020, at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center, in Middleport, Ohio. She was born April 7, 1943, in Point Pleasant, a daughter of the late George Elroy Cottrill and Vada Iris (Greenlee) Cottrill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary L. Enos; and a son, Aaron R. Enos. Sue was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Point Pleasant. She was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1961 and a retired hairdresser. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Amy M. and Stephen Pridmore of Farmington, Ark.; daughter-in-law, Scarlett Enos of Point Pleasant; four grandchildren, Zoe Enos, Natalie, Megan and Will Pridmore; and three sisters, Judy Rymer of Leon, Gene Ann Peoples of Southside and Patricia Durst of Springfield, La. A graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Leon Cemetery in Leon, with Pastor Jonathan Pinson officiating. The service procession will leave at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, from the funeral home for the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church Building Fund, 7051 Ohio River Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 12 to May 13, 2020.