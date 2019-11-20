POINT PLEASANT — Carolyn Neil Melrose, 75, of Point Pleasant, passed away at her home on Monday, November 18, 2019, with her dog Milo at her side. She was born May 13, 1944.

Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Ted Melrose; her parents, Neale and Carolyn Wilson; brother-in-law, Jim Newcomb; sister-in-law, Wilma Fisher; niece, Denise Buchanan; and nephew, Michael Wilson.

She is survived by three sisters, Susan (Sante) Liberatore of Point Pleasant, Molly Tarbett of Point Pleasant, and Rose Newcomb of Oklahoma City, Okla.; two brothers, Jimmy (Gail) Wilson of Point Pleasant, and Andy (Deb) Wilson of Barboursville; several nieces and nephews, two aunts, Bernadine Kayser and Dottie Eads; and a close friend, Susie Noe.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she attended since she was a young girl. She had been employed by Heck's Department Store as a supervisor in the toy department. She loved animals and always enjoyed her pets.

The family is very grateful to Dr. Ayers for the care he has given her over the years and to a special niece, Debbie Young.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 615 Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant, with Rev. Jeffrey Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens also in Point Pleasant. Friends may visit the family at the church from noon - 1:30 p.m. Online condolences can be made at dealfh.com.