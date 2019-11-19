GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Carrie Kathleen (Kay) Wright Nibert-Boswell , 79, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Hidden Valley Center in Oak Hill, W.Va.

Born February 15, 1940 in Point Pleasant, she was the daughter of the late John Edwin and Lucy Ester Robertson Wright.

She was preceded in death by her first husband of 20 years, Robert Gene Nibert; two sons, Robert Edwin Nibert, Daniel Allen Nibert, and daughter, Diane Lynn Nibert.

Survivors include second husband, Ray Paul Boswell; son, Shawn Matthew Nibert and wife, Bridget; three grandsons, Zach Nibert, Michael Nibert and Adam Nibert; granddaughter, Jessica Nibert Gillard and husband, Steven of Charlotte, N.C.; and one great granddaughter, Ella Kate Gillard.

In accordance with her wishes, Miss Carrie was cremated. The family will hold graveside rites at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com