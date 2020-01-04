RACINE — Catherine Wolfe, 78, of Racine, passed away, at 6:18 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, in the Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Born June 12, 1941, in Racine, she was the daughter of the late Ralph T. and Stella Mae Arnott Durst. She was a farmer alongside her husband. She loved making crafts, working with flowers, and her home was always open to children.

She is survived by her son, Mark "Welby" Wolfe, of Racine, daughters, Cindy Wolfe, of Racine, and Janna Aleshire, of Syracuse, grandchildren, Mark Davey Wolfe, II, and Nathaniel Lester Wolfe. Her sister, Virginia (John) Iafrate, of Apopka, Fl., brothers, Roger Lee Durst, and Richard Durst, both of Apopka, Fl., and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Davey Wolfe, whom she married on May 24, 1958 in Meigs County and preceded her in 2007, a son, Kevin Randall "Randy" Wolfe, son-in-law, Jerry Ray Aleshire, Jr., sister, Luda "Sug" Iva Anderson, and brothers, Ralph Larry Dust, and Lawrence Bob Durst.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine with Pastor Mike King officiating. Interment will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.