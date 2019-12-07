Cathy Black

PORTLAND — Mary "Cathy" Black of Portland, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at her sisters residence. She was born on Sept. 9, 1957, in Portland Ohio to the late George Richard and Helen Mae Black.

Mary attended the Mt. Olive Community Church, she also worked at the United Bank in Ripley and she was the manager at Fashion Bug for 23 years.

She is survived by her sisters, Joan (Lonnie) Dailey and Diana (Dave) Hysell; brother, Garry (Rachel) Black; she was a special grandma to Major, Weston, Brentley, Jarrett, and Landreigh; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Larry, Jackie, Robert, Johnnie, Daniel, Mark Black; and a sister Cheryl James.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Browning Cemetery in Portland with Richard "Ricky" Hysell officiating. Visitation will be held from 11-12:30 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
