POINT PLEASANT — Cebert R. Riddle, 91, of Point Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

He was born November 28, 1928, in Hurricane, WV, a son of the late Fitzhugh McKinnley Riddle and Reva Inez (Ashworth) Riddle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda J. Riddle; one sister, Erma Bays; and a infant brother, Eddie Riddle.

Cebert was a graduate of Hurricane High School Class of 1948, served his country honorably in the United States Army and retired with 39 years service from Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood, WV. He was an inspiration, hardworking, loyal and a true embodiment of a lifelong learner and teacher. His children are the parents and grandparents that they are because of his example.

He is survived by sons, Bernard (Diana) Riddle of Henderson and Randy (Lisa) Riddle of Point Pleasant; daughters, Trisha (Brooks) White of Hurricane and Tara Riddle (Missy Albert) of Morgantown, WV; grandchildren, Isaac Albert-Riddle, Ashton Riddle, Jacob Riddle, Cory Riddle, Kevin White, Brad White, Melissa Slater and Leslie Purcell; and nine great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Rev. Dwane Porter officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

