LEON — Cecil Ervin Newell, 72, of Leon, passed away May 6, 2019 at St. Mary's medical Center in Huntington.

Cecil was born June 24, 1946, the son of the late Millard Omen Newell and Mary Thelma McKeever Newell.

Cecil attended Point Pleasant high School and graduated class of 1964. Cecil was a former member of "A" Company 1092nd Engineer Battalion West Virginia National Guard at Parkersburg.

He married Pamela Sue Carruthers on March 17, 1968. They had been married 41 years at the time of her death Oct. 6, 2009. He was also preceded in death by sister, Mary Agness Newell and an infant brother, James Omen Newell.

Cecil retired from Pleasant Valley Hospital in 2011 where he worked for 32 years in the security department. The last 15 years he was security coordinator. Cecil treasured the many friendships he made with co-workers and the public while working at Pleasant Valley Hospital. Cecil was a member of the NRA and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed attending Chrysler car shows such as the Mopar Nationals, viewing car shows, and watching drag racing.

Cecil is survived by several cousins, many friends, and special friend, Rosemary Shirk.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with D.J. Casto officiating. Burial will follow in Creston Cemetery in Leon. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from 11 a.m. -1 p.m., prior to the service.