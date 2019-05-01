HENDERSON — Cecil Von Queen, 75, of Henderson, passed away at his home April 30, 2019.

He was born on Dec. 8, 1943, in Balle, a son to the late William Queen and the late Doshie Siders Queen. He was a salver.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Doshie Queen; brothers, Robert Lee Queen and William Sidenstricker; wife, Mary Queen; and son, Cecil Queen Jr.

He is survived by his daughter, Cameron Burnside of Indiana; sister, Martha Hoschar of Southside; brothers, Virgil Queen of Point Pleasant, and Richard Sidenstricker of Southside, and Birdie Queen of Southside; grandchildren, Destiny Queen, Danny Queen, Taylor Orteze, Carolyn Ratliff, Ronnie Ratliff, and McKila Ratliff; and one great-grandchild, Oscar. He will be sadly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Cathy Searles officiating. Burial will follow in the Centenary Cemetery in Centenary, Ohio. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., prior to the service.

Please, in lieu of flowers, make donations to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.