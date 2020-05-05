Charles Cobb
POINT PLEASANT — Charles Henry Cobb, 72, of Point Pleasant, passed away after a short battle with lung cancer, on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. Born August 26, 1947, in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late Charles Lester and Genewth Henry Holley, who survives in Point Pleasant. He was a former Marine serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from General Telephone and Electronics after 32 years. He was a member of the Mason V.F.W. Post #9926, the Point Pleasant American Legion Post #23 and the Marine Corp L.I.N.K.S. He also was a member of the New Hope Bible Baptist Church, in Point Pleasant, and attended the Ashton Baptist Church. In addition to his mother he is survived by his daughter, Heidi Beegle, of Point Pleasant; fiancé, Ann Casey Wilson, of Apple Grove, W.Va.; a sister, Christa Jane Burris, of Point Pleasant; nieces, Michelle Burris, of Hurricane W.Va., and Melissa Burris, of New York, N.Y. A special cousin, Sharon (Bill) Hanshaw, and fur babies, Otis Henry, Daisy Mae, and Riley Pearl also survive. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Sue Adams Cobb, whom he married on July 14, 1968, in Racine, and preceded him on March 23, 2018, and a brother-in-law, Stephen Burris. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the C.D.C. guidelines private family services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy. Interment will be in the Kirkland Memorial Gardens.

Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
