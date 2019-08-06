BLACKSBURG, Va. — Charles E. "Chuck" Hill, 70, of Blacksburg, Va., died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg.

He was born June 19, 1949, in Point Pleasant, a son of the late Charles Asbury Hill Jr. and Geraldine "Geri" (Sayre) Hill.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Charlene "Charly" Evon Hill.

Chuck was a graduate of Ripley High School Class of 1967 and served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a former boy scout leader, member of the Teamsters and retired from Ruan Transportation/Kroger Company after 37 years.

He is survived by a brother, Craig E. (Stephanie) Hill of Point Pleasant; two aunts, Arlene Grimm and Louise Sayre of Letart; one nephew, Chase Daugherty of Southside; special stepdaughter, Rachel Chapman of Ripley; stepsons, Mark and Eric Chapman; and several cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor Rob Grady officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Letart with military graveside services by the West Virginia Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.