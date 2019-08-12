GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Charles Samuel "Sam" Meeks, 42, of Gallipolis Ferry, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at home.

He was born Aug. 14, 1976, in Point Pleasant, a son of Gay Otis Meeks of Gallipolis Ferry and Judy Lynn (Oliver) Meeks of Gallipolis Ferry.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Erret.

Sam worked for Twin River Hardwoods in Southside. He was an avid turtle hunter, enjoyed four wheeling, and just being outdoors.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his companion, Norma Reiser of Gallipolis Ferry; one son, Charles David "Levi" Meeks of Point Pleasant; step daughter, Scarlett Bush of Gallipolis Ferry; five sisters, Teresa (Brian) Newell of Gallipolis, Ohio, Cindy Jo Adams of Gallipolis Ferry, Gayla Ann Bonecutter of Gallipolis Ferry, Sissy Davis of Gallipolis Ferry and Bessie Meeks of Gallipolis Ferry; two brothers, Robert Eugene Adams of Gallipolis Ferry and Nathan (Ashley Walker) Meeks of Gallipolis Ferry.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Rev. Daniel Goodman officiating. Burial will follow at Meeks Family Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service, Thursday at the funeral home.

