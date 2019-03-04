LETART — Charles William Paxton, 86, of Letart, passed away Feb. 25, 2019 at Abbyshire Place in Bidwell, Ohio.

He was born Sept. 27, 1932, in Ronda, a son of the late Charles Henson and Marie Alice Morris Paxton.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served with the Third Armored Division. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum and enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing poker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pansy Lou Yates Paxton.

He is survived by his son, Scott Paxton; grandchildren, Sarah Paxton, William Paxton, and Mary Kathleen Pennington; great grandson, Maverick Cole Paxton; sister, Selba Jean Cooper; and brothers, Mike Paxton and Jack Paxton.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Mike Paxton officiating. Entombment with military rites provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard will be in the Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to help with the final expenses.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.