SCOTT DEPOT — Charles David Richardson, 81, Scott Depot, went home to be with the Lord on December 25, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July, 14, 1938 in Dunbar to Fred B. Richardson and Frances Richardson Oneal, who preceded him in death, as well as an infant son, Charles David Richardson II.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Margaret S. Richardson, and their children, Sandra Black and her husband Gary of Scott Depot, Karen Jo Cantwell and her husband Jeff of Vienna, and Stephen R. Richardson and his wife Dana of Leon; brother, Fred B. Richardson of Dunbar; and sisters, Lisbeth Caudill of Dunbar, and Sally Rutledge of Dunbar.

He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He and Margaret have four grandchildren, Brian Sturgeon and his wife Samantha, Matthew Richardson, Austin Richardson, and Coy Cantwell and his wife Sheena; as well as eight great-grandchildren, Madison, Reagan, Carter, Abby, Brook, Lauren, Izaiah, Fraya, and Ryker.

His home was always open to young people needing help.

Chuck was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Hurricane and Main Street Baptist Church in Point Pleasant, having served as Trustee, Deacon, and Awana worker. Most recently, he was a member of Teays Valley Baptist in Hurricane.

He and his wife owned and operated the Point Pleasant Hardware Store for many years, retiring in 2011.

Chuck served as an active member of the Marine Corps and six years in the reserves.

One of his favorite Bible verses was John 3:16 – "for God so loved the world, that He gave His only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life."

Lift Him up, lift Him up, lift the name of Jesus higher, lift Him up, lift Him up.

For all of you who helped Chuck along the way, Heavens blessings to you.

A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor John Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Richardson Cemetery, Dutch Hollow Road, Dunbar.

Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Pallbearers will be, Gary Black, Brian Sturgeon, Matthew Richardson, Austin Richardson, Coy Cantwell, and Gary Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Teays Valley Baptist Church building fund, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526, or Calvary Baptist Academy, 3655 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526.

