HUNTINGTON — Charles "Charlie" Wayne Watterson, 62, of Huntington, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at home.

He was born February 8, 1958, a son of the late John W. Watterson and Elizabeth Anne (Meadows) Watterson Lloyd of Fraziers Bottom.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Martha Watterson; and stepfather, Roy L. Lloyd.

Charlie was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School and a boilermaker with Local 667, Winfield. He spent a lot of his free time enjoying "natures playground" in the mountains of West Virginia

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Renee (Poston) Watterson of Huntington, whom he married November 14, 2009; a daughter, Bethany Shay (Nathan) Reynolds of Point Pleasant; sons, Derrick (Loren) Watterson of Letart and Garrett (Whitney) Watterson of West Columbia; grandchildren, Cy and Autumn Watterson of Letart and Nora, Foster and Greta Watterson of West Columbia. He is also survived by his mother, Elizabeth Lloyd; a sister, Deborah (Mark) Czewski of Fraziers Bottom; three brothers, John Jr. (Terri) Watterson of Apple Grove, Russell (Donna) Watterson of Apple Grove and David (Angie) Lloyd of Fraziers Bottom; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at Apple Grove Memorial Gardens in Apple Grove, with Pastor Pete Davidson officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

