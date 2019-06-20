NEW HAVEN — Charles Newton Zerkle, 85, of New Haven, passed away at St. Mary's Medical Center on June 19, 2019.

Born Oct. 5, 1933, in New Haven, he was the son of the late Otmer Lee "Peck" Zerkle and the late Neva (Roush) Zerkle.

He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 140, where he served as commander 1967-1968. He worked for the town of New Haven from 1964-1968, and later served as mayor. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in 1991.

Charles was recently preceded in death by Iona (Snyder) Zerkle his beloved wife of 61 years. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond Zerkle, Harold Zerkle, and Paul Zerkle.

Charles is survived by two sons, Charles N. Zerkle Jr of Barboursville and Elvis Wayne Zerkle of Evans. Other survivors include grandsons, Charles N. Zerkle III, Caddric Zerkle, and Caleby Zerkle; granddaughters, Tiffany Cole and Haleigh Zerkle; and great grandchildren Easton and Collins Cole.

An avid hunter and fisherman, Charles enjoyed annual fishing trips with his family to Canada for over 40 years. In recent years, he fished West Virginia rivers, as well as Yellowstone national park and Florida. Charles was unique and genuine, and had many friends who will miss him dearly.

Graveside services for friends and family will be at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, officiated by Jerry Beckett on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to the Bend Area C.A.R.E., P.O. Box 542, New Haven, WV 25265.