GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Charlotte Mae Benson, 85, of Gallipolis Ferry, went home to be with the Lord March 22, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 8, 1934, in Mason County, a daughter to the late Chelmer Newell and the late Dorothy Williamson Newell. She worked at GC Murphy. She was a member of the Beech Hill United Methodist Church and loved singing in the choir. She was an accomplished cook, but her favorite pastime was visiting with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Chelmer and Dorothy Newell; husband, Norman "Gene" Benson; son, Steve Benson; sister, Janie Newell; and great-grandson, Adison Benson.

Charlotte is survived by her son, Michael (DeeDee) Benson of Gallipolis Ferry; grandsons, Mikie Benson, Scottey (Jennie) Benson, Tyler Benson, Stephen Ray Benson, Nate and Josh Benson; great-grandchildren, Michael "Bubby", Karlee, Zachary, Shyanne, and Issaiah Benson; sister, Joann Higginbotham; and special friend, Julie Jefferies, and caregiver, Bonnie Cogar. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A graveside service will be held at Beech Hill Cemetery in Southside, Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Janice Oden officiating. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are trying to limit face to face contact, so there will be no visitation at the funeral home. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.