VINTON — Cheryl J. Brogan, 62, Vinton, Ohio, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Due to Covid-19 and CDC Recommendations private visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m., Friday at Poplar Ridge Cemetery, Bidwell, Ohio with Pastor Randy Patterson officiating. Memorial contributions can be sent to McCoy Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 148, Vinton, Ohio to assist family with expenses.



