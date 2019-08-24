Chester Hall

POINT PLEASANT — Chester Randolph Hall, 76, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord, on Friday, August 16, 2019 following a heart attack and auto accident on Laurel Cliff Road, Pomeroy.

Chester was born March 23, 1943 in Burnwell, West Virginia. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Point Pleasant. He retired from GTE phone company before starting Chet's Locksmith Service of Point Pleasant. He enjoyed being a volunteer fireman for the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department and also a member of the Mid-Ohio Valley Amateur Radio Club and the Mason County Amateur Radio Group. His call sign was KB9TVE.

He is survived by his three children, Brenda (Jeff) Mercer of Knightstown, Indiana; Michael Hall, Kaneohe, Hawaii; and Becky (Tim) Jackson of Portland. His two brothers Roger (Jody) Hall of Gallia County; David Hall of Point Pleasant. His sister-in-law Barbara (Dan) McCoy of Valparaiso, Indiana. He was also survived by his five grandchildren, Rachel, Matthew, Hannah Jackson and Elizabeth and Angelia York; and many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Kay Thompson Hall; his mother and father Amos Maxwell and Myron Eloise Reynolds Hall; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Audrey Vernon and Myrtle Fullen Thompson.

A memorial service will be held September 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, Route 62, West Columbia, West Virginia with Pastor Jonathan Pinson officiating. Helping the family is Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland. Online condolences @birchfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
