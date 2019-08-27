POINT PLEASANT — Chester W. Wamsley, 88, of Point Pleasant, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio.

He was born January 16, 1931, in Point Pleasant, a son of the late Charles F. Wamsley and Bessie (Brown) Wamsley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Campion and Christine Lanier; and brothers, Robert, Charles Dale, Frank and Clarence Wamsley.

Chester was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant and a 50 year member of Minturn Lodge No. 19 A.F. & A.M. of Point Pleasant. He graduated from Point Pleasant High School Class of 1949, served his country honorably in the United States Army National Guard and retired from C. & P. Telephone Company.

He is survived by his wife, Ival L. (Hughes) Wamsley of Point Pleasant; sons, Greg (Juli) Wamsley of Point Pleasant, Terry (Carla) Wamsley of Gallipolis, Steve (Jenny) Wamsley of Leonardtown, Md. and Darren (Shelia) Wamsley of Gallipolis; a sister, Josephine Taylor of Point Pleasant; nine grandchildren, Montana (Lauren) Wamsley, Wyatt (Shelby) Wamsley, Shiloh Wamsley, Brittany Wamsley, Ameila Rosie Wamsley, Ellen Wamsley, Liza Wamsley, Bode Wamsley and Carson Wamsley; two great-grandchildren, Aria Wamsley and Louna Wamsley; and his beloved dog Bella Noel.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant, with Rev. Chip Bennett officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 615 Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

Services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com