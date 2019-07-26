Christopher Miller

Service Information
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV
25550
(304)-675-4384
Obituary
ORLANDO, Florida — Christopher Lee Miller, 53, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

He was born February 1, 1966, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a son of Howard Lee and Carol "Suzie" Miller of Point Pleasant.

Chris was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William "Bill" and Grace Somerville and paternal grandparents, Howard and Kathryn Miller.

Chris was a 1984 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, graduated from Marshall University and received his Masters in Accounting from the University of Central Florida. He served as Chief Finance Officer of Orlando Health Foundation and Arnold Palmer Medical Center Foundation in Orlando. Chris spent 22 years with the foundation and made a great impact on many.

In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his sister, Cheryl and Shawn Ross; his very special nephews and niece, Jacob, Caleb and Hannah; and his bonus family the entire Montero crew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Point Pleasant with Father Penumaka officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from July 26 to July 27, 2019
