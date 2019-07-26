ORLANDO, Florida — Christopher Lee Miller, 53, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

He was born February 1, 1966, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a son of Howard Lee and Carol "Suzie" Miller of Point Pleasant.

Chris was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William "Bill" and Grace Somerville and paternal grandparents, Howard and Kathryn Miller.

Chris was a 1984 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, graduated from Marshall University and received his Masters in Accounting from the University of Central Florida. He served as Chief Finance Officer of Orlando Health Foundation and Arnold Palmer Medical Center Foundation in Orlando. Chris spent 22 years with the foundation and made a great impact on many.

In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his sister, Cheryl and Shawn Ross; his very special nephews and niece, Jacob, Caleb and Hannah; and his bonus family the entire Montero crew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Point Pleasant with Father Penumaka officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

