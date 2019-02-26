BIDWELL — Clara Marjorie "Marge" Borden, 79, Bidwell, passed away peacefully at her residence Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted noon, Friday, March 1, 2019, in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Bidwell, with Rev. Dr. Gene Armstrong and Pastor Calvin Minnis officiates. Burial will follow in Morgan Bethel Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church Friday, 10 a.m. to noon service time. Services are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, who is honored to serve the Borden Family.