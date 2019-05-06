POINT PLEASANT — Clarence "Aaron" Groves, 78, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington.

He was born Aug. 23, 1940, in Summersville, a son to the late Louis Groves Sr. and Mary (Woods) Groves.

Aaron was a retired educator and principal from Wetzel County Schools. Since retiring, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, and watching West Virginia University sports games. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Point Pleasant, American Legion Post 23 of Point Pleasant and a fellow of the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge 731. Aaron had many, many friends which he loved and cherished.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dr. Louis William Groves Jr.; and a nephew, Mark Groves.

He is survived by his wife, Fran Beller Groves; one daughter and son-in-law, Missy Campbell and her husband Carlos; one son and daughter-in-law, Aaron "Todd" Groves and his wife Joyce; two step children, Rob Beller and his wife Angel and Stacey Whisner and her husband Ron; five grandchildren, Sarah Roark and her husband Justin, Jacob Lavender and his wife Samantha, Morgan, Rebekah and Adam Groves; six great grandchildren, Elijah, Jonah, Karson, Ellie, Kade, and Solomon; seven step grandchildren, Courtney Campbell, Caleb and his wife Jessica Campbell, Colton and Carter Campbell, Isaac and Rachael Beller and Matthew Whisner; one brother and sister-in-law, Franklin Groves and his wife Ruth; and one sister-in-law, Ruth Groves.

A memorial service was held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant with Pastor James Kelly officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to service at the church.

Services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the guests .

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.