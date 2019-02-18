POINT PLEASANT — Claudette Webb Thompson Franklin joined the church triumphant on Feb. 14, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant. She was 83.

She was born on Jan. 12, 1936 in Carroll County, Va., the third daughter of Howard and Maggie Webb.

Claudette was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty Mae Wood; a daughter, Tammy from her marriage to William Thompson, Jr.; son-in-law, Arthur Harrison; brother-in-law, James Roberson; and nephew, Randy Roberson, all of Stuart, Va.

Claudette received her education at Averett College (Va.) and the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Va. Claudette was an excellent educator, beloved by many in the school system of Patrick County, Va. for many years, serving as an innovative teacher and administrator. She then taught at Davis and Elkins College, Elkins, as an instructor in the education department. She was the recipient of the Lois Latham teacher of the year award for Excellence in Teaching at that institution in 1992. She also taught several classes in the medium-security prison in Randolph County, during the 1980's.

Claudette was a member of the Buffalo Mountain Presbyterian Church of Willis, Va., having grown up under the ministry of the Rev. Robert Childress "The Man Who Moved A Mountain."

She is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, John (his children, Cathy McAndrew and Mark Franklin); a daughter, Karen (Frank) Putnam of Stuart; and grandsons, Philip (Jill) Putnam of Phoenix, Ariz. and Will Putnam of Boston, Mass.; a sister, Willodean Roberson of Stuart; brother-in-law, Leonard Wood of Stuart; two nieces, Beth Witt, of Stuart and Wanda Bass of Danville, Va.; a cousin, Juanita Oleyar of Fairhope, Ala.; a great-grandson, Jack W. Putnam of Phoenix; and numerous family members.

As a participant in the West Virginia Human Gift Registry program, Claudette's body has been donated to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University for research purposes in the education of medical students.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church in Point Pleasant with Rev. John S. Holland officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to Buffalo Mountain Presbyterian Church, 1102 Childress Rd., Willis, VA 24380.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.