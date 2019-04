POINT PLEASANT — Claudette Webb Thompson Franklin, 83, died on Feb. 14, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant.

A memorial service for Claudette will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church in

Point Pleasant with Rev. John S. Holland officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.