POINT PLEASANT — Connie Jean Scarberry, 72, of Point Pleasant, formerly of Apple Grove, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, while at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born on Aug. 8, 1947, in Mason County, a daughter to the late Basil Scarberry and the late Helen Lambert Scarberry. She was an elevator operator for the state hospital.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Basil and Helen Scarberry.

She is survived by her nephews, Willard (Carlene) Jeffers of Glenwood, Wayne (Katherine) Thomas of Middleport, Ohio and Jeff Porter of Elkhart, Mich.; cousins, Rick Tolliver, Lester Tolliver, Betty Sturgeon, Charlotte Tolliver, Avely Saunders and a host of friends.

Services will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Charlie Langdon officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery in Mercerville, Ohio. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from noon-1 p.m., prior to the service.

