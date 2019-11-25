LETART — Constance Sherri (Biddix) Gibbs, 74, of Letart, (Gibbstown Community) went to her heavenly home on November 22, 2019 following an extended illness.

She was born October 13, 1945, in Valdese, N.C., a daughter of the late Roy and Anna (Buchanan) Biddex. Her husband, Rolland "Sunny" Gibbs; brothers, Dean and James Biddix; sisters, Minnie Whitman and Carrie Blake; father and mother in-law, Rolland P. and Mona Gibbs, also preceded her in death.

She was a former employee of Southern Bell Telephone and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Fairview Bible Church where she taught all levels of Sunday school from the toddlers to the adults. She had a worship service ministry at Lakin Hospital for 31 years and Rocksprings Nursing for two years. She was a member of the Mason County Right to Life organization since 1995, serving as president for 14 years.

Survivors include her son, Rex Gibbs of Fruita, Colo.; three grandchildren, Kristopher Gibbs of Salt Lake City, Utah, Amanda (Jesse) Sheley of Fruita, Colo., and Penelope Gibbs of Fruita, Colo.; three great grandsons, Jamey, Jaxon and Joshua, all of Colorado; sisters in law, Ramona "Bunny" and Dean Knight of New Haven and Renita Roush of Letart; brother in law, Keith and Michelle Gibbs of Letart.

Service was 2 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Donnie Dye officiating. Burial followed in Zerkle Cemetery, Letart. Visitation was noon until time of service Monday at the funeral home.

Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Email condolences may be sent from foglesongfuneralhome.com.