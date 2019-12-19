POINT PLEASANT — Curtis (C.C.) Clyde McConihay Jr. passed from this world on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 32 years old.

He was a 2005 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, where he was active in 4-H, FFA and was a varsity wrestler. C.C. proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, where he completed two combat tours before being honorably discharged. C.C. was a Christian man who loved God and was actively involved at French City Baptist Church. He adored his wife and two daughters, enjoyed all things outdoors and valued time spent with family and friends. He was a true friend, always quick to help anyone in need, loved to make people laugh and was always good for a smile and a big bear hug.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William (Bill) and Elizabeth McConihay; maternal grandparents, Jackie VanMeter and Harold Sturgeon.

C.C. is survived by his wife and best friend Megan, his two sweet daughters, Madalynn and Alexis McConihay; parents Curt (Loretta) McConihay, and Annette (Ron) Gushwa; grandmother, Kathy VanMeter; sister Sommer (Jonathan) Morgenstern, brother Matthew (Kimberly) McConihay; nephews, Adoniah and Curtis Morgenstern, in-laws Mark (Cindy) Williams, Sister-in-laws Rachael (Dave) Biesecker, Michelle Williams and Nicole Williams, niece Abigail Biesecker. Also numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, step-siblings and friends that were counted as family.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, with Pastor Bob Patterson officiating. Burial, with military honors will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. You may offer condolences to the family by visiting: www.crowhussellfh.com