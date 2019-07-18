PEDRO —Dale Eugene Waugh, 70, of Pedro, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio with Pastors John Pemberton and Bill Goodall. Burial will follow in Oakland Chapel Cemetery, with military graveside rites provided by Symmes Valley Veterans. Visitation will be Thursday, 6:-8 p.m. at the funeral home, with Masonic Service's provided by Lawrence Lode #198 to follow.