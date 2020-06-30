Daniel Austin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Daniel Gresham Austin, 46, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant.

He was born December 15, 1973, in Point Pleasant, a son of the late Richard L. Austin and Lois D. (Lemley) Austin of Gallipolis Ferry.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jennifer Lynn Austin.

Danny was a member of the Henderson Church of Christ in Henderson. He enjoyed visiting the sick and elderly, was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, arrowhead hunting and golf.

He is survived in addition to his mother, by a brother, Rick Austin; sisters, Mary Randle, Kathie Austin and Alicia Clark; nieces, Shonka, Rian and Rachelle; and special friend Margaret Jo Yoder Akers.

A graveside service and burial will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry, with Minister Bill Deem officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are recommended.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved