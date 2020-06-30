Daniel Austin

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Daniel Gresham Austin, 46, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant.

He was born December 15, 1973, in Point Pleasant, a son of the late Richard L. Austin and Lois D. (Lemley) Austin of Gallipolis Ferry.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jennifer Lynn Austin.

Danny was a member of the Henderson Church of Christ in Henderson. He enjoyed visiting the sick and elderly, was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, arrowhead hunting and golf.

He is survived in addition to his mother, by a brother, Rick Austin; sisters, Mary Randle, Kathie Austin and Alicia Clark; nieces, Shonka, Rian and Rachelle; and special friend Margaret Jo Yoder Akers.

A graveside service and burial will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry, with Minister Bill Deem officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are recommended.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.