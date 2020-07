OAK HILL, Ohio — Daniel (Dan) J. Polcyn, 68, Oak Hill, Ohio (formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio), died Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation service is under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, which is in care of arrangements. Private graveside services will be conducted in St. Louis Cemetery, Gallipolis.