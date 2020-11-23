GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Daniel Wade Riffle, 54, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away at home November 22, 2020, with family by his side following a four-year battle with cancer.

He was born December 1, 1965 in Columbus, Ohio, a son of Laurence Daniel and Evelyn Faye (Hoschar) Riffle of Millwood, W.Va.

Raised on Angerona Road, Cottageville, W.Va., Daniel graduated from Ripley High School and West Virginia Institute of Technology. He was employed for 26 years by Fuchs Lubricants, Inc. in Huntington, W.Va., first as a supervisor and then the plant manager. He was a member of Fellowship of Faith, Rio Grande, Ohio, where he served as security detail with close friend Jay Crisenberry and of the Gallia County Gun Club where he enjoyed a close friendship with Joe Elberfeld.

Daniel enjoyed hunting, fishing, built a remote-controlled airplane and loved the challenges of many projects, the last one being the design and installation done with Mike Hively of a safety light for their neighborhood that indicated traffic coming over a blind hill. He was mechanically inclined, known to be able to repair anything or cook anything so his advice was often requested on a variety of subjects.

Left to cherish his memory along with his parents are his wife of 30 years, Trena Marie (Morgan) Riffle; sons Jared Ross and Warren Craig, at home; brother David Lee (Li-Yun) Riffle of Millwood; parents in-law, Dale and Donna Morgan of Ripley, brothers-in-law, Aaron and Jon Morgan of Ripley and Justin Morgan of Millwood; nieces Michelle Lynn (Adam) Chandler of Morgantown, Teresa Ann Riffle and Alicia Rose Morgan both of Millwood; and a nephew Bryan Austin Morgan of Lumberton, Texas.

Graveside service will be 3 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville, with Pastor Jamie Sisson officiating. Due to COVID-19 there will be no viewing, but the family, particularly the sons, would love to feel your support and would cherish your memories of Daniel via letters written in care of Casto Funeral Home P.O. Box 167 Evans, WV 25241. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Holzer Hospice, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH 45631.

