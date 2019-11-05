POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Danielle Dawn (Drummond) Chapman, 44, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., passed away on October 30, 2019. She was born on June 29, 1975 in Gallipolis, Ohio, a daughter to Bart Stump and Carla Snyder. She worked as a registered labor and delivery nurse at Holzer Hospital, and taught nursing at Marshall University's Mid-Ohio Valley Center. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed camping and fishing.

Danielle is preceded in death by her first husband, Michael Drummond; grandparents Margaret Speakman and Carl Speakman; grandparents, Arnold and Rita Stump; aunt, Connie Lewis; and cousin, Jeremy Speakman.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Chapman of Point Pleasant; parents and step parents Carla and Keith Snyder of Gallipolis and Bart and Rebecca Stump of Cheshire, Ohio; mother-in-law, Paula Chapman of Point Pleasant; sons, Garrett and Colton Drummond of Point Pleasant; daughter, Michaela Drummond of Henderson, W.Va.; two brothers, Tracy Stump of Vinton, Ohio and Jon Stump of Gallipolis; two sisters, Melissa Nibert and Amanda Stump, both of Cheshire; one step brother, David Snyder; one step sister, Susie Byer of Lancaster, Ohio; sister-in-law, Leigh Ann Cazad of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Noah and Lincoln Pearson; her furry friend Oliver Lee; as well as extended family, friends, and neighbors who will miss her greatly.

Funeral services will be held at Deal Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Rob Grady officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Friday, November 8, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made by visiting dealfh.com.