LETART — Daron Jay Blessing, 55, of Letart, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at the Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital in Sewickley, Pa.

He was born on Aug. 4, 1964, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Herman L. Blessing and Judith Ann (Bonecutter) Blessing of Letart.

Daron was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1982 and a bridge inspector with Pittsburgh Rigging. He was a simple country boy who loved his family and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Derek L. Blessing of Cottondale, Fla.; three daughters, Nina L. Blessing, Brooke Leonard and Jamie Leonard all of Point Pleasant; brothers, Faron (Cindy) Blessing of Batesville, Ind., Aron (Shirley) Blessing of Columbus, Ohio and Jeff Blessing of Letart; a sister, Sheryl (David) Darst of Letart; and Anita Blessing of Point Pleasant, mother of his children and the love of his life. He was also blessed with five grandchildren, Chandler Rife, Rhiannon Rife, Samuel Williamson, Ruthie Williamson and Isaiah Hoffman.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor Marshall Bonecutter officiating. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Letart. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service, Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.