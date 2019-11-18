MASON — Darrell Chester Stone Jr., 73, of Mason passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Abbyshire Nursing Center, Bidwell, Ohio, following an extended illness.

He was born July 10, 1946, in Parkersburg, the son of the late Darrell Sr. and Ruth (McClure) Stone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Stone and two sisters, Mae and Mary Jean Stone.

Chester was a proud United States Army Veteran serving during Vietnam where he received the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was a retired maintenance mechanic from the John Amos Power Plant with several years of service. He was also a heavy equipment operator for various other companies. Chester was a member of and enjoyed visiting the VFW Post #9926, Mason and the American Legion Post #23, Point Pleasant. He enjoyed farming, hunting and family genealogy.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Stella (Tracy) Stone; son, C.J. Stone and his wife Jill of Morgantown; daughter, Tracy Richie and her husband Jake of Mason; sister, Jackie Scarberry and her husband Dennis of Leon and four grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Smith Cemetery, Leon, with Chaplin Kenny White officiating. Full Military Rites will be provided by the VFW Post #9926, Mason, American Legion Post #140, New Haven, and American Legion Post #0039, Pomeroy.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Mason United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 336, Mason, WV 25260.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com

Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.