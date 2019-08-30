POINT PLEASANT — David L. Anthony Sr., 68, of Point Pleasant, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at home.

He was born June 25, 1951, in Point Pleasant, a son of the late Robert L. Anthony and Arawana L. (Colley) Anthony.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jack and Nina (Stanley) Colley; paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Anna (Austin) Anthony; aunt, Betty Colley Walters; and uncles, Jack Colley and Tony Colley.

David was a member of Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force and retired from the United States Army. He also retired from Boilermakers Local No. 667.

He is survived by his wife, Rosanna (Carey) Anthony of Point Pleasant; two sons, David L. Anthony II of Point Pleasant and Mark (Sylvia) Anthony of Point Pleasant; four grandchildren, Dawson Anthony, Dane Anthony, Vincent Anthony and Marissa Anthony; three sisters, Martha Lynn Leach of Louisa, Ky., Linda (Jackie) Walters of Johnstown, Ohio and Bobbi Kay (Rodger) Boles of Point Pleasant; and special friends, Amy Gordon and Melinda Sayre.

A funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Dean Warner officiating. Military honors will be given by the West Virginia Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the " " 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.