DENVER — David Tyler Grimm, 28, of Denver, Colorado, formerly of Gallipolis, passed away on April 14, 2019 at Hilo, Hawaii in a drowning accident.

Born on July 13, 1990 in Charleston, West Virginia, Tyler was the son of David and Cindy Grimm, who survive him in Thurman. After graduating from Gallia Academy High School in the Class of 2009, Tyler earned a Bachelor of Science from Marshall University in 2014. He was a self-employed BBQ caterer who loved cooking and being outside; Tyler was an adventurous soul.

Tyler is survived by his parents, David and Cindy Grimm of Thurman; the love of his life, Ally Cole of Denver; maternal grandmother, Janet Jones of Thurman; aunts and uncles, Gale (Wade) Leslie of Thurman, Deryl (Karen) Jones of Thurman, Bryan (Patty) Jones of Thurman, and Scotty (Mary Lynne) Jones of Thurman; cousins, Bobby (Robin) Jones, Ashley Jones (Chris) Stender, Nathan Jones, Brett (Carly) Jones, Cole Jones, Ryann Leslie (Jake) Wesney, Rachel Jones (Pete) Fisher, Morgan Leslie, and Taylor Leslie (Chase Caldwell); and cousins' children, Scarlett Jones, Maddox Fisher, Abigail Fisher, Marshall Fisher, and Benson Wesney.

Tyler was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gene Jones and his paternal grandmother, Hazel Grimm.

The funeral service for Tyler Grimm will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Gallipolis with Pastor Christian Scott officiating. A private family burial will be in Centerpoint Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call prior to the service from 4 p.m.- 6:45 p.m. at the church. Pallbearers will be Cole Jones, Brett Jones, Bobby Jones, Nathan Jones, Jacob Guinther, and Jordan Cole. Honorary pallbearers will be Chase Caldwell, Jake Wesney, Nick Guinther, Pete Fisher, Chris Stender, and Luke Watts.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Denver Rescue Mission. Donations can be made online at www.denverrescuemission.org, over the phone at 303-297-1815, or by mail at the following address: Denver Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 5206, Denver, CO 80217. Please include "In Memory of Tyler Grimm" with your donation.

