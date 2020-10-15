HARTFORD, W.Va. — David Clark Lowman, 83, of Hartford, W.Va., passed away October 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 4, 1937 in Atlanta, Ga., and is the son of the late Willard and Dorothy Clark Lowman.

David was a United States Army veteran. He retired from Southern Ohio Coal Company as a mechanic. He loved the Lord and was a devout family man.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Derek Badgley.

Left behind to cherish his memory, is his loving wife, Ella Jean Meadows Lowman of Hartford; four sons, Benjamin Lowman (Melinda) of Charleston, W.Va., David Lowman of Middleburg, Va., William Lowman (Angela) of Columbus, Ohio, and Dalton Badgley of Hartford; three daughters, Jennifer Young of New Haven, W.Va., Melinda Wooden (Don) of Middleburg, Va., and Lori Lowman of Fla.; one daughter in law, Susan Badgley of Nashville, Tenn.; 15 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Letart, W.Va., with Pastor Mike Finnicum officiating.

Arrangements provided by Foglesong- Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: foglesongfuneralhome.com