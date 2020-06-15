David McQuaid
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — David H. McQuaid, 81, Gallipolis, Ohio, died at 1:33 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Pine Street Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Masonic funeral services will be conducted by the Centerville Lodge #371, F. & A.M., at 8 p.m., in the funeral home chapel.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremeens Funeral Chapel
75 Grape St
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-6333
