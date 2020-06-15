David McQuaid

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — David H. McQuaid, 81, Gallipolis, Ohio, died at 1:33 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Pine Street Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Masonic funeral services will be conducted by the Centerville Lodge #371, F. & A.M., at 8 p.m., in the funeral home chapel.