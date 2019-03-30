REEDSVILLE — David Reed, 70, of Reedsville, Ohio, was called to his Heavenly home on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Chillicothe VA Hospital in Chillicothe, Ohio.

He was born April 25, 1948, in Parkersburg, W.Va., son of the late Alvin and Roxie Kibble Reed. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War, where he was a Purple Heart recipient and was a member of the Eden United Brethren in Christ Church. David was a 1968 graduate of Eastern High School, graduated from Hocking Technical School and worked as a payroll clerk at Southern Ohio Coal Mine.

He is survived by his wife, Rowha and their daughter, Mary Ann; his daughter from a previous marriage, Stacie; four brothers, Dohrman (Phyllis), Robert (Carlotta), Dennis and Gary; a sister, Maxine (John) Dupre; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Maurice, Marvin and Alvin, Jr.; and two sisters, Kathleen and Ina Jean.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Peter Martindale officiating. Burial will follow in the Eden Cemetery, where military services will be conducted.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, from 6-8 p.m.

