POMEROY — David A. Reeves, 52, Pomeroy, passed away at Doctors Hospital West, Thursday January 16, 2020.

Born September 18, 1967, the son of the late Eugene and Juanita Reeves. He was a former employee of Tri-Co. Recycling.

He is survived by a son Shawn (Savanna Capehart) Reeves, daughter Bobbie (John) Reeves Landaker; grandchildren Eden Reeves, Lexi, Layla and Leigha Landaker; siblings Randy (Angel) Reeves, Rodney (Becky) Reeves, Tony Reeves, Ricky (Teresa) Reeves, Darlene (Jimmie) Older, Mandy (Charles) Neutzling.

Services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Jackie White officiating. Burial will be in Riggs Cemetery. Friends may call 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

