GLENWOOD — David Hensley Smith, 44, of Glenwood, passed away at his home on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

He was born on Oct. 1, 1974 in Cabell County, a son to Howard and Linda Sharp Smith of Glenwood.

He worked at a sawmill and various maintenance positions for other companies.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Calvin Hensley; maternal grandfather, Orvel Sharp; and infant son, Colton Hensley.

He is survived by parents, Howard and Linda Smith of Glenwood; special friend, Jammie Saxton of Glenwood; maternal grandmother, Betty Sharp and Alta Smith, both of Ashton; as well as many friends and neighbors. He will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Don Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in the Saunders-Smith Cemetery in Glenwood. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., prior to the service on Thursday.

Guests can visit dealfh.com to send condolences to the family.