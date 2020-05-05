POINT PLEASANT — David Alan Woodyard, 60, of Point Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly at Pleasant Valley Hospital. He was born November 13, 1959 in Gallipolis, Ohio, son to the late Richard "Dick" and Harriet "Jean" Woodyard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary (Lanier) Smallridge and David Cochran and paternal grandparents Saunders and Clara Woodyard. David is survived by his sister, Judy (Rick) Jordan of Gallipolis Ferry; nephew, Nick (April) Duncan of Scott Depot; nieces, Wendie Jordan of Mineral Wells, and Cassie Jordan of Gallipolis Ferry; great niece, Savannah Jean Duncan of Scott Depot; and former spouse, Joyce Edmunds. He was a 1979 graduate of Point Pleasant High School and was a cook at Village Pizza. David looked forward to going to work, where he made many friends including his boss Billy Ward. He chose to make a final gift of organ and tissue donation to help others, as he always did throughout life. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Social distancing and face masks are recommended. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.



